Nana Patole on resignation of Sharad Pawar says, it won't impact MVA

Maharashtra state Congress President Nana Patole on the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said it will not impact Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar suddenly announced his decision to quit the top post as stunned workers protested one of them even threatened to kill himself while leaders broke down amid chorus that the octogenarian leader must revisit his move.

Pawar sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is one of the country's top Opposition leaders and had a big role in stitching together a then unlikely alliance between Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. There has been no announcement yet on who will succeed him.