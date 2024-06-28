Nana Patole Questions Connection Between Pune's Sassoon Hospital and Drug Trade

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole, speaking in the legislative assembly om the second day of monsoon session, said, Pune, known as a hub of education and culture, has seen its reputation tarnished in recent years. "The black market for drugs is thriving, and the youth are being destroyed by it. Following the recent Porsche car accident, the connection between drugs and Sassoon Hospital has come under scrutiny again. Previously, drug mafia Lalit Patil was reportedly given VIP treatment at the same Sassoon Hospital." Alleging government collusion, Patole raised the question, "What is the connection between Sassoon Hospital and the drug trade?"

Speaking in the legislature on the issue of the Porsche car accident in Pune, Patole said, "The matter is not just about the accused driving at high speed under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of two people, but it also involves drugs. Blood samples of the accused were tampered with. Who is Dr. Ajay Tavare, and whose protection does he enjoy? There was political pressure to save the accused. The forensic lab was mentioned, but the report is still pending, yet a clean chit was given. The drug issue is critical. Everyone knows that drugs are entering Maharashtra through Gujarat's Mundra Port, and this menace is destroying our youth. The Home Minister must answer in the assembly."

Responding to these allegations, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "The government has taken immediate action against Dr. Ajay Tavare, Shrihari Halnor, and attendant Atul Ghatkambale at Sassoon Hospital. Efforts are being made to ensnare the youth in the drug trap. Previously, drugs were imported, but now they are being synthesized from chemicals. The government has taken action against this as well, implementing a zero-tolerance policy on drugs. If any police personnel are found involved, strict action will be taken against them."