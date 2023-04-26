Nana Patole triggers fresh debate in political circles

Sharad Pawar's recent statement about the future of the alliance in the upcoming elections created a stir in political circles. He expressed uncertainty about whether they would fight as an alliance in 2024 due to ongoing developments in the state. Many were left wondering whom he was warning with his statement and whether there was a rift in the alliance. However, Pawar later clarified that his statement was misinterpreted and the matter was resolved.

Despite ongoing discussions, Congress State President Nana Patole stated that efforts are being made to bring everyone together under the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. He expressed the intention to fight together but cautioned that alternate plans have been prepared in case the alliance fails. This statement has caused a fresh round of speculation in political circles.

During a TV9 interview, Congress state president Nana Patole indirectly cautioned the Maha Vikas Aghadi and stated that the party has a backup plan ready. This statement has sparked a new debate in political circles, with various interpretations and arguments being drawn from it.

Banners featuring Ajit Pawar as the future Chief Minister have appeared across the state. Nana Patole responded by stating that the people decide who becomes the Chief Minister, and it is not up to him to comment. He emphasized the importance of addressing people's issues and stated that discussions on the Chief Minister's post will only happen during election time. Patole further asserted that the party with the most elected MLAs will have the right to select the Chief Minister.