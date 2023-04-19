Nana Patole urges Maha governor Ramesh Bais to dismiss Eknath Shinde govt over sunstroke deaths

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole urged Governor Ramesh Bais to dismiss the Eknath Shinde government over the death of 14 persons following the Maharashtra Bhushan award function.

Patole took to Twitter to target the government over the deaths after the programme in an open ground in Kharghar area near Mumbai where social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was conferred with the state’s highest civilian award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah Are the deaths the result of a stampede? What is the government trying to hide?, he questioned tagging a video of the Sunday’s function where some people are seen unconscious and others trying to revive them.

The state government should be booked for culpable homicide and the chief minister, deputy chief minister should resign immediately, he said. I request the governor to sack this government, he said.

As many as 14 persons who attended the event have died due to heat stroke so far, as per authorities. The award ceremony in Kharghar was attended by lakhs of people, most of them followers of social worker Dharmadhikari.