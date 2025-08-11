Nanded: 3 Cops Injured as Jeep Overturns in Beef-Smuggling Chase in Mudkhed

Three police personnel were injured on Saturday when their patrol vehicle overturned during a high-speed chase of a suspected beef-smuggling car in Mudkhed tehsil's Torna Tanda area. According to police sources, the incident occurred on the Barad highway, where a police outpost routinely inspects passing vehicles.

Around noon, officers spotted a Telangana-registered car (TS-16-EP-2002) moving suspiciously along the highway. When instructed to pull over, the officers noticed blood dripping from the rear trunk. Upon questioning, the driver suddenly sped away. Constables Dadarav Shrirame, Parmeshwar Shrimangle, and SM Jinewad, who were on duty at the outpost, immediately gave chase in their police vehicle. However, during the pursuit on the Torna Tanda road, the police jeep lost control and overturned. All three officers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Despite their injuries, the officers, with the help of local residents, managed to intercept the suspect's vehicle shortly after. Upon inspection, police found six large water jars containing approximately 125 kilograms of beef concealed inside. Two suspects were arrested, and the car was seized.

A case has been registered at Barad Police Station. Authorities said the incident highlights the tactics used by smugglers to disguise contraband in an attempt to evade detection. The seizure has drawn considerable attention in the area, given the existing ban on cow slaughter.