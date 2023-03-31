Nanded: 5 killed, 11 injured in truck-autorickshaw collision near Essar Petrol Pump

A terrible accident occurred on Thursday at 10 a.m. near Essar Petrol Pump in Mudkhed Tehsil, where a truck collided with an autorickshaw, resulting in the deaths of five people and the severe injuries of 11 others.

The deceased have been identified as Saroja Ramesh Bhoi, a 40-year-old resident of Mehkar in Buldhana district; Kalyan Bhoi (24; Gevrai in Beed district); Joyal KaIyan Bhoi (Beed); Pundalik Kishanrao Polatkar (70; Bhokar); and Vidhya Hatkar (37). The latter died during treatment.

The seriously injured have been shifted to the Government Medical College, Nanded. They are Lakshmi Raju Gadmanch (30), Deepa Mahesh Gadmanch (20), and her seven-month-old baby. Pooja Gadmanch (40), Soham Hatkar (12), Sonakshi Hatkar (14), Vidya Hatkar (35), Shobha Bhange (45), Pallavi (30), Vijay Bajirao (35), and Govind Sambhaji (40).

The bodies were sent to Mudkhed Rural Hospital for autopsies. On receiving information about the accident, Mudkhed API Kamal Shinde and his team rushed to the spot and carried out rescue work.