Nanded: Chhagan Bhujbal expresses confidence in MVA's ability to win forthcoming elections

Former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal has expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) ability to win all the forthcoming elections, from the local self-governing bodies to the legislature.

During an open interview organised by Abhang Pustkalaya in Kusum Auditorium here recently, Bhujbal shared his experiences working with different chief ministers. He expressed that he was most comfortable with the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, the former Chief Minister, who had given him full freedom to work as Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

"Deshmukh supported all of his decisions, including the decision to arrest Balasaheb Thackeray and others," Bhujbal said candidly while answering questions posed by senior journalist Praveen Badarapurkar.

Bhujbal also referred to Ashok Chavan as his boss. and stated that once a boss, always a boss. He narrated his experience as an activist in the Shiv Sena during his prime days. He praised the work of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and commended his hard work and stance during the state's difficult period.