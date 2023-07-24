Nanded: Crops on 13,000 hectares in 176 villages affected by rain in Kinwat tehsil

The 13,246 hectares of crops in the Kinwat tehsil in Maharashtra's Nanded district have been impacted by the excessive rainfall, as per the preliminary assessment by authorities.

As per a survey, 21,415 farmers from 176 villages were affected by the crop loss, an official said. Except for two cattle, there was no loss of life due to the rain on Friday, the official said.

Several administrative circles in Kinwat received excess rainfall (above 65 mm in a day) on July 22 with Mahur village recording 305 mm of rainfall, followed by Sindgi village (242 mm) and Bodhadi (194.75 mm).

Wanola village recorded 175.24 mm of rainfall, Kinwat 125.25 mm, while Islapur, Jaldhara, and Shiwni villages recorded 157.75 mm of rainfall each. Wai, Deheli, and Sindkhed villages also recorded triple-digit rainfall, while two villages received rain in double digits. At least 90 houses in Pimpri and Bhandarwadi villages located on hilltops were also affected,