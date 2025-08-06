Nanded: Fake Disability and Medical Certificate Racket Busted During Online Transfer Process of Primary Teachers

A major controversy has erupted over the ongoing online transfer process of primary teachers in Maharashtra's Nanded district, with serious allegations surfacing about a racket using fake disability and medical certificates to secure favourable postings. According to reports, several teachers in the district are allegedly submitting forged disability certificates or false documentation of undergoing angioplasty procedures in order to claim preferential treatment during the transfer process. The situation has led to significant confusion and irregularities in the administration of teacher transfers.

Social activist S V Kshirsagar has lodged an official complaint with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against those involved, both teachers and officials. He has alleged that some senior officers have played a complicit role in allowing these transfers to go through by accepting fake documents without proper verification.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 12th-Pass Imposter from Jalna Poses as Dubai-Based Tycoon, Cheats Farmers of ₹50 Lakh.

Sources have confirmed that the CM has taken serious note of the complaint and promised a detailed inquiry. The controversy revolves around the transfers carried out by the Zilla Parishad in Nanded as part of a statewide online reshuffling initiative.

It is believed that a network or group has been actively assisting or coaching teachers to misuse medical exemption categories, such as disability status or post-surgical recovery, to secure desired postings, sometimes in more accessible or urban areas.