Nanded: Family demands justice as woman allegedly dies due to doctor's negligence

A disturbing incident has occurred in Nanded where a young woman tragically lost her life due to a doctor's negligence. In response, the girl's family members have marched to the district collector's office, urging authorities to file a case against the doctor responsible.

A young woman passed away while receiving treatment at a government hospital. The girl's family members have claimed that her death was a result of an incorrect injection.

Prajapati Landge, a first-year nursing student, experienced discomfort while attending nursing college on May 18. She expressed her illness to her friends and college authorities. After her condition worsened, she was transferred to a government hospital in Bishnupuri for urgent medical care. Unfortunately, despite receiving treatment, she passed away the following morning, on May 19.

In the meantime, the girl's family has expressed their decision not to claim the body until legal action is taken against the doctor responsible. The girl's remains have been kept in the government hospital's mortuary for the past four days.

Today, the family members of the girl gathered and walked to the district collector's office, demanding that a case be filed against the doctor who is held accountable for the unfortunate demise of Prajapati Landge.