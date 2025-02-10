Nanded Firing: Three Injured After Gunshots Fired by Bike-Born Assailant Outside Gurudwara in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Maharashtra — In a disturbing incident on Monday morning, a shooting occurred outside a Gurudwara in Nanded district, Maharashtra, injuring two people, one of them critically. The assailant, who was riding a bike, fired at the victims before fleeing the scene. The attack took place around 9:30 AM near the religious site, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the shooting and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, with one of them reported to be in a critical condition. Local law enforcement is working to gather more information and ensure the safety of residents in the area. Further details about the incident are awaited as the investigation continues.