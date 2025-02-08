Nanded Food Poisoning: Over 30 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Breakfast at Educational Facility

At least 35 students from the Ashram School in Nanded, Maharashtra, were hospitalised on Saturday after falling ill following breakfast at the residential school, according to police. The incident took place at the school in Waghala, located more than 650 kilometers from Mumbai. The ashram school houses approximately 225 students who both live and study there.

In another incident, at least nine people fell ill after consuming grilled chicken from a restaurant on Chinnakadai Street in Sholavandan, Madurai district, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday night, February 5. Following the complaints, officials from the Food Safety Department and local police launched a detailed investigation and initially penalised the restaurant for hygiene violations.

According to the Deputy Director of Health Services, four of the nine affected individuals were admitted to Sholavandan Government Hospital, while the remaining five, who experienced mild diarrhoea, were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.