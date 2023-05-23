Nanded: Hoarding declaring Ashok Chavan's daughters as would-be MLAs crops up in his home turf

A hoarding declaring former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan's two daughters as prospective MLAs cropped up in his home turf Nanded.

Besides highlighting the names of Shreejaya and Sujaya Chavan, the poster also has their photos. It was put up by some Congress workers to extend birthday wishes.

When Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra via Nanded last November, Shreejaya was seen walking with the former Congress president from Deglur.

After Shreejaya's video of walking with Gandhi went viral, Ashok Chavan tweeted in Marathi giving an analogy of birds spreading wings and spoke about indescribable joy when little ones fly into the sky on their own.

Shreejaya, a law graduate who handles the office of her father, had actively participated in the poll campaign of Ashok Chavan, who represents the Bhokar Assembly constituency, sources had said.

The Congress is one of the constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party. The three parties had said they will contest the upcoming elections together.

