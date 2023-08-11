Nanded horror: Honor killing shakes community, young girl's love turns tragic

A shocking incident of honor killing has emerged from the Nanded district, sending shockwaves through the community. The tragic event occurred in Mukhed taluka, where a young girl's aspirations for love and marriage turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy. The victim, a 16-year-old girl, paid the ultimate price for defying her father's wishes.

According to reports, the 16-year-old victim had been a relationship with a relative from Rajura Tanda in Mukhed taluka. Despite her father's strong opposition to their union, the girl remained determined to marry the young man.

In a disturbing turn of events on August 2, the father, consumed by anger, fatally stabbed his daughter with a sickle in their home. In an attempt to erase evidence, he proceeded to transport her body to a field and set it ablaze. Fearing resistance from the girl's mother, he threatened her and coerced her to silence.

Initially, he attempted to paint the tragedy as a suicide due to depression, hastening the funeral proceedings. However, discussions within the village and the growing unease among locals prompted the police's involvement. Subsequently, a covert investigation was launched.

On August 9, authorities detained and interrogated individuals from Tanda. The investigation led to the shocking discovery that the girl had been set on fire. Bone samples and ashes from the scene were sent to a laboratory for examination.

Further probing led to the detainment and questioning of the girl's mother, who courageously shared the grim details with the police. As a result of her account, she formally filed a police complaint, leading to the registration of a case.