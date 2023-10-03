Nanded Hospital Deaths: 3 member expert panel to submit report today

A three-member expert committee set up to probe the deaths in Nanded government hospital will submit its report on Tuesday afternoon, said Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, director of Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra.Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, were reported between September 30 and October 1 in a government hospital in Nanded.

According to Dr S R Wakode, dean of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, the 12 infants comprise six males and six females, adding that most were in the 0-3 day age group and had very low weight. "There are 142 admissions in the paediatric department, of which 42 are still critical. Oxygen as well as ventilator facilities are there. The patients are from neighbouring districts, including Hingoli, Parbhani and Washim. Some are from villages in neighbouring Telangana," he said.

An official statement issued by the Nanded district collectorate that of the 12 adults, five were male and seven female. "Four adults had heart-related ailments, one was suffering from an unknown poisoning, one had a liver issue, two were kidney patients, and one case was of complications during pregnancy. There were three accident cases," it said.With the deaths coming to light, an expert panel was formed on Monday. "A three-member expert committee from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) district has been formed with a mandate to submit a report by 1 pm on Tuesday. I am personally visiting the hospital to review the situation," Mhaisekar informed.