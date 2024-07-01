Nanded: Over 90 Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Well Water in Mugaon Tanda village

Ninety-three persons reportedly contracted stomach infections after consuming water from a well in Mugaon Tanda village, located in Maharashtra's Nanded district. According to officials, the village consists of 107 households and a population of 440 people.

Ninety three persons approached a local health centre on June 26 and 27 with complaints of abdominal pain and loose motions, district health officer Balaji Shinde told PTI.

Fifty-six patients received treatment within Mugaon Tanda village, while an additional 37 were referred to a primary health center in the neighboring Manjaram village and subsequently discharged, according to the official. A team of doctors has been stationed in Mugaon Tanda village to provide medical assistance.

"We conducted a survey and the possible source of infection was a well from where water is supplied to the villagers. The well has been sealed and water from a nearby filter plant is being made available to the villagers," he said.