Nanded: School Teacher Found Dead in Lodge Room at Maharashtra's Pimpalgaon Mahadev

Panic gripped the Pimpalgaon Mahadev area of Ardhapur tehsil on Saturday morning after the body of a schoolteacher was found in a room at a roadside lodge. The deceased has been identified as Ashish Bhausaheb Shinde, a resident of Guntur village in Kandhar tehsil, who was employed at a private educational institution. According to preliminary information, Shinde had been staying at Hotel Swaraj Family Restaurant and Lodge, located along the national highway in Pimpalgaon Mahadev.

Around morning, hotel staff reportedly found him unconscious and in critical condition inside his room. The staff immediately informed the police. Upon receiving the alert, Inspector Chandrashekhar Kadam, along with officers Bhimrao Rathod and Rajesh Guttalwad, rushed to the spot. Shinde was taken to the government hospital in Nanded by ambulance, where doctors declared him brought dead. Further investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. Police have not ruled out any possibilities, and a post-mortem examination will help establish the exact cause. The incident has shocked the local teaching community and residents of Kandhar.