Nanded Shocker: Woman Marries Boyfriend’s Corpse After Father and Brother Kill Him; Video Goes Viral

A 21-year-old woman showed how deeply she was in love with her boyfriend, who was allegedly killed by her father and two siblings, by "marrying" his corpse in Maharashtra's Nanded district.

Videos of Aanchal Mamidwar's act at the deceased's home and her call for her kin to be hanged for the killing went viral on social media. According to police, her boyfriend, Saksham Tate, was standing with his friends in the old Ganj area on Thursday evening when a fight erupted between him and Aanchal's brother Himesh Mamidwar.

Himesh allegedly fired at Saksham, the bullet piercing his ribs, and then smashed a tile on his head, killing him on the spot. Himesh, his brother Sahil and their father Gajanan Mamidwar were arrested soon after, a police official told news agency PTI.

Aanchal to @htTweets “Our love won, even in Saksham's death; and my father and brothers lost". ❤️‍🩹💔 pic.twitter.com/Pv3TMKJqc3 — RAHUL (@RahulSeeker) November 30, 2025

On Friday evening, Aanchal arrived at Saksham's house while preparations were on for his final rites. A distraught Aanchal then "married" his body, claiming it would make their love "immortal", eyewitnesses said. Later, speaking to reporters, she also sought capital punishment for her father and brothers for murdering Saksham. Police said Saksham and the main accused Himesh, are both history-sheeters and were once close friends.

The Mamidwar household opposed Aanchal's relationship with Saksham, but the couple's refusal to end it finally culminated in the latter's killing and a dramatic "wedding."