Nanded: Villagers attempt self-immolation over lack of road to crematorium

The residents of Koregaon village in Dharmabad taluka had been demanding a road to the village crematorium for several years. Frustrated with the authorities inaction, they threatened to commit suicide by setting themselves on fire in front of the district collector's office today. The police, who were deployed outside the office, managed to prevent any untoward incident by detaining the protesters who had poured petrol on themselves.