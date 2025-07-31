Nanded: Woman Forcibly Taken Away by Two Men on Bike Near Railway Station; Video Goes Viral

A young woman was forcibly picked up by two youths and taken away on a bike in the Nanded district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the police took cognisance of it, formed a team, and launched a search operation.

Woman Forcibly Taken Away by Two Men on Bike in Nanded

A video of the incident, which took place near the Nanded railway station, shows two youths forcefully lifting the girl while she is resisting. The video quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting the Nanded police to spring into action. Authorities are now analysing CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspects. It remains unclear whether the accused were known to the girl or were strangers. Further investigation will shed light on their identity and motives.

“Based on the video, we have received a report of two youths forcibly taking away a minor girl from the Nanded railway station area. A team has been dispatched to investigate. The matter will be solved soon,” said Avinash Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Nanded.