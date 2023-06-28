Nanded youth raises concerns over online game ads, writes to actor Ajay Devgan

Vishal Shinde, a resident of Vasur village in Mukhed tehsil, has written a letter to popular film actor Ajay Devgn, raising concerns about the increasing number of advertisements for online games, particularly Junglee Rummy. This letter has gained significant attention on social media platforms, reflecting the growing worries among young people. Shinde sent the letter via speed post to Devgan's residence in Juhu on June 20.

Shinde raised significant concerns about the purpose and consequences of the online game Junglee Rummy, which has been extensively promoted on social media and television. He earnestly requested Ajay, recognizing his influential position among young people, to bring attention to the financial incentives linked to the game and the potentially negative impact it may have on the younger generation.

Expressing worry about the growing financial obligations experienced by numerous young individuals enticed by the game, Shinde underscored the importance of being open and transparent about the monetary prizes obtained through Junglee Rummy. He urged Ajay Devgn to engage with the youth of Maharashtra through a live session on Facebook, during which the actor can clarify the true motives behind endorsing such games and offer valuable insights into their influence on players.

In his sincere appeal, Shinde implored Ajay Devgn to recognize his role as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, specifically in guiding the youth towards beneficial endeavors. He raised concerns about the excessive emphasis on financial gains in advertisements and called for a change in perspective to prioritize the promotion of positive values among the younger population.