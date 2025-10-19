Nandurbar Road Accident: Eight Dead, Several Injured After Mini Truck Plunges Into Deep Valley Near Chandsaili Ghat

At least eight people lost their lives and 15 others sustained injuries when a speeding mini truck plunged into a deep gorge in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district on Saturday morning, police confirmed. The tragic incident took place around 10:30 a.m. in the Chandsaili Ghat area, which falls under the Taloda police station limits. According to initial reports, the vehicle lost control on a steep, winding stretch before careening off the road. Local authorities, along with rescue teams, rushed to the scene immediately to begin relief and rescue operations.

Police officials said the injured passengers were promptly taken to the Taloda Sub-District Hospital for first aid. Those with severe injuries were later referred to the Nandurbar District Hospital for specialized medical care. Meanwhile, the bodies of the eight deceased victims were sent for post-mortem examinations before being handed over to their families. The rescue operation was carried out with the help of local residents, who assisted in pulling victims from the wreckage of the truck that had fallen several feet into the gorge.

Reports revealed that the victims were returning from the Astamba Devi temple when the tragic accident occurred. Among the injured was the driver of the mini truck, who is also undergoing treatment. Police have identified the deceased as Ganesh Bhill, Bhushan Gosavi, Pawan Mistari, Bapu Dhangar, Chetan Patil, Yogesh Thakare, Rahul Mistari, and Hiralal Bhill. A case has been filed against the driver, Vilas Desle, for rash and negligent driving, and officials have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.