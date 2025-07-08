Nandurbar: Youths Save Tourists Trapped at Dapur Waterfall Amid Sudden Water Surge

Heavy rains continue to lash several regions across Maharashtra, attracting tourists eager to enjoy the lush monsoon landscapes. However, the season also brings hidden dangers, particularly at natural spots like waterfalls. A group of young tourists faced such peril at the Dapur Waterfall near Visarwadi in Nandurbar district’s Navapur taluka. While they were exploring the site, a sudden surge in water flow due to heavy rainfall upstream left them stranded on the rocks. As the situation became critical, panic gripped the group. With water levels rising rapidly, their chances of escaping on their own seemed bleak.

Fortunately, youths from Kakarpada village, located in the same taluka, noticed the stranded group’s cries for help and acted swiftly. Without regard for their own safety, these locals immediately began a well-planned and courageous rescue operation. They formed a human chain and used large wooden logs to navigate the strong currents safely. Reaching out to the trapped tourists through the gushing water, they carefully guided each one to safety. The operation was risky, especially as the water flow intensified during the rescue. Still, the efforts of the locals saved every single trapped youth.

The sudden surge in water flow was caused by torrential rain upstream, a common but dangerous occurrence during the monsoon. Waterfalls, though picturesque, can turn hazardous within minutes, especially when rainfall increases unexpectedly. The trapped youths had attempted multiple times to escape the rising waters but failed. Their desperate calls eventually caught the attention of the Kakarpada youth, who wasted no time in responding. Despite treacherous conditions, they remained calm, coordinated, and determined throughout the rescue. Their bravery is being widely lauded on social media and in the local community.

This incident serves as a crucial reminder for tourists to prioritize safety when venturing into nature during the monsoon. While enjoying such scenic spots is tempting, one must remain cautious of rapidly changing weather conditions. Thanks to the quick-thinking and brave efforts of Kakarpada’s local heroes, what could have ended in tragedy turned into a story of hope and courage. Authorities have urged visitors to avoid dangerous zones near waterfalls during the rains. Meanwhile, the heroic rescuers are being praised for their selfless actions that saved lives and showcased the power of community spirit.