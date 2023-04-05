Narayan Rane claims Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me

Union minister Narayan Rane claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill him. The Bahartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP also alleged when Thackeray was chief minister of Maharashtra, he was responsible for corruption in the procurement of medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill me. I used to receive calls from those people (who were given the contracts) warning me about it. Uddhav tried to give supari (contract) to many people to kill me, but none of them could ever touch me. Some of them even warned me that they were being contacted for such supari, he claimed.

Rane, a former Shivsainik, also launched a personal attack on Thackeray, a day after the latter termed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis a worthless chief minister.

