Narayan Rane raises objection to Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai Bungalows

Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Wednesday issued a veiled warning to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray that the BMC would soon take cognisance of ‘illegalities’ at the latter’s two bungalows - Matoshree and Matoshree 2 - in Bandra East. I am not going to lodge a complaint. I do not believe in personal attack, but ‘dutiful’ civic officials will look into the illegalities,” Rane said at a press conference.His remarks came a day after Thackeray called deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis a ‘useless’ home minister over an incident in which a woman functionary belonging to the Sena (UBT) was allegedly assaulted by workers from CM Eknath Shinde’s camp in Thane.

MLC Sachin Ahir from the Thackeray faction dismissed the charges as baseless. “Rane became a leader of the Shiv Sena and later chief minister due to the blessings of Matoshree and now he is making baseless allegations. That shows his mindset. There will be no effect on Matoshree of such attacks.Shiv Sena deputy leader and spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar defended Rane, saying he knows every detail of Matoshree. “Rane rose from the rank and file of the Shiv Sena. He is a central minister and a former CM as well. No one knows about the Shiv Sena better than him. The BMC must act accordingly. Law should be equal for all.’’‘Ranesaheb’ just said that he expected action against the ‘illegal’ construction, Madhav Bhandari, vice president of Maharashtra BJP, said. “There is no need for any formal complaint; it is the duty of the authorities. I am not sure if there would be any formal complaint by the party.”

At the press conference, Rane also alleged that the action against his Juhu bungalow was initiated by the BMC at the behest of Thackeray when he was the CM. “Thackeray and his wife would call the (BMC) commissioner every day to Varsha (CM’s official residence) to pressure him for action against my residence. He would tell them that officially it was not possible but they would push him to raze the structure. However, nothing happened to my home; it is intact. There was no illegal construction in it. I have been growing vegetables on the terrace. I have presented my case in the court,” the union minister said.The BJP leader further said that the ‘wicked’ leader paid the price for his actions (against Juhu bungalow) and lost his chief ministership.