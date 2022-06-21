Narayan Rane reacts after Minister Eknath Shinde goes into hiding with 21 MLAs

Narayan Rane commented on the purported rebellion in Shiv Sena camp saying, "No comments should be made on such things, else what is the point of being unreachable. The development comes after, Maharashtra, senior Minister Eknath Shinde and at least 10 other Shiv Sena MLAs have reportedly rebelled against the party.

Currently holed up at a 5-star hotel in Surat, they are believed to be in touch with BJP. As the MVA government is in trouble, CM Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting of all Sena MLAs at noon today.At present, Shinde holds the portfolios of Urban Development and PWD (Public Undertakings) in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.The rift in Shiv Sena comes in the wake of BJP managing to get its 5th candidate elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council on June 20 despite not having enough numbers.