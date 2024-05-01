Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi? Kolhapur BJP Leader Asks Public Who They Want As PM, Gets Surprised With Response (Watch)

BJP leader Shoumika Mahadik was shocked after hearing the opposite response from the public attending her rally during her Lok Sabha elections 2024 rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.

According to the reports, the video is from April 29 and has gone viral after Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) captioned "Listen, Mann Ki Baat of BJP workers."

Watch Shoumika Mahadik Viral Video

In a shared video, it can be heard and seen that BJP leader Shoumika Mahadik asked people in Marathi which leader they wanted to entrust the country to: 'Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi?' someone from the crowd replied 'Rahul,' leading everyone, including Maharashtra Education Minister Hasan Mushrif on stage to burst into laughter while Mahadik looked shocked.

Who Is Shoumika Mahadik?

Shoumika Mahadik is a wife of former BJP MLA Amal Mahadik. Former MLA Mahadev Rao Mahadik was his father-in-law. Mahadik was a former President of Kolhapur Zilla Parishad and member. She is currently the BJP Kolhapur women's district president.