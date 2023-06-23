Nashik: 1 killed, 10 injured after MSRTC bus collides with cement mixer truck

A bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a cement mixer truck in Nashik, leaving one person dead and 8–10 people injured.

The incident took place in the evening near the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) arch at Tavli Phata on Peth Road, he said.

The 60-year-old driver of the mixer truck Balu Eknath Bendkule died in the accident. The driver of the bus and 8-10 passengers were injured. They have been admitted in the district civil hospital, he said.

