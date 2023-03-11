Nashik: 115 villages in Peth taluka to get tap water

In order to permanently stop the ongoing struggle of citizens in rural areas for drinking water, the central and state governments have approved tap water supply schemes for 115 villages in Peth taluka under the 'Har Ghar Nar scheme of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The work has already started in most of the villages and water is expected to flow out of taps in these scarcity-ridden areas finally, informed officials.

After district guardian minister Dada Bhuse and water resources minister Gulabrao Patil launched the water supply schemes in the district online, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar personally visited Karanjali, and Devgaon in Peth taluka and performed Bhoomi puja for the water supply schemes under the "Jal Jeevan Mission.’

Dr Pawar informed that 115 villages will be supplied water through 85 tap schemes and a fund of Rs 52 crore has been approved for this purpose. BJP taluka president Sanjay Wagh, vice president Rajendra Gawli, Dr Prashant Bhadane, sarpanch, deputy sarpanch, gram panchayat members, government officials and staff, apart from villagers were present.