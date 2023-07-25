Nashik: 177 families to be relocated from Brahmagiri

Last week, a landslide struck Irshalwadi, prompting the government to instruct local district administrations to implement preventive measures against similar tragedies in drought-hit areas of the state. As a result, 177 families residing in five hamlets of Metghar Fort gram panchayat, located at the base of Brahmagiri mountain in Trimbakeshwar, Nashik, will be relocated soon.

A tragic landslide at Irshalwadi, near the base of Irshalgad, has resulted in the loss of more than 30 lives. The state government has taken prompt action in response to this calamity. An alert has been issued to districts prone to landslides, urging the administration to swiftly relocate settlements situated in hazardous hilly areas or at the foothills to safer locations.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pankaj Garg, chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss the relocation of families from five tribal hamlets within the Metghar Fort gram panchayat, falling under the jurisdiction of the reserve forest in Trimbakeshwar forest range of the Western Forest Department. Notable attendees included MLA Hiraman Khoskar, District Magistrate Ravindra Thakre, Tehsildar Shweta Sancheti, Block Development Officer Kisan Khatale, as well as forest and revenue officials.

The consolidation of Suplichi Met and Gangadwar hamlets, situated in Metghar Fort gram panchayat, has already received approval. Consequently, a decision has been made to relocate 135 families from these two hamlets to a safer area at a distance from their current location. Additionally, there are three other hamlets—Patharwadi, Jambhulpada, and Vinaykhind —with a total of 42 families. During the meeting, it was proposed to establish a consolidated village, and Tehsildar Sancheti from the revenue department suggested a secure place for these families to migrate and reside until the village's approval. Sources indicate that both the sarpanch of Metghar Fort gram panchayat and villagers from all five hamlets have expressed their willingness to proceed with the relocation.

The five tribal hamlets, namely Suplichi Met, Gangadwar, Vinaykhind, Mahadarwaza, and Patharwadi, fall under the administration of Metghar Fort Gram Panchayat. All these hamlets are situated on Brahmagiri Hill. Rehabilitation efforts for these villages have been ongoing since 2018. The villagers have expressed their demand for the administration to provide all necessary facilities at the relocation sites.