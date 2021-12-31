Nashik: 18-year-old dies by suicide due to 'Blue Whale' game

Pramod Jadhav lives with his family in the Waluji complex at Gaikwad Mala, adjacent to Muktidham. His 18-year-old son Tushar Jadhav had been playing an online game called Blue Whale on his mobile for a few days. He had got addicted to the game. Tushar started playing the game on Wednesday (29) when he was alone at home. Tushar cut both of his wrists with a sharp object and committed suicide by hanging himself at home and also consumed phenyl. When the Jadhav family came home in the evening, both the doors of the house were closed. They rang the doorbell and knocked on the door. However, there was no response from inside. Meanwhile, when Pramod Jadhav broke down the door and entered the house, he found his son dead.

It is being speculated that Tushar may have committed suicide after going on an online Blue Whale game. Meanwhile, further investigation of the case is being carried out by the suburban police. The incident, which took place in Bharwasti, has created a stir in the area. The death of Tushar has caused a stir in Gaikwad Mala area. Psychiatrists say that it is important for parents to check their children's mobile games from time to time, focusing on their mobile usage. A sudden death has been registered at the Suburban Police Station in this regard.