Nashik: 2 men attacked and killed by group of youngsters

Two persons were attacked and killed by a group of youngsters, some of them minors, in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm when a group of seven to eight youngsters attacked two men with sharp weapons, he said. Mehraj Asgar Ali Khan (18) died on the spot, while his friend Ibrahim Hasan Sheikh (23) succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the district civil hospital, the official said.

The attack was captured by the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area, he said. The incident caused panic in the area, following which security was stepped up to prevent untoward incidents, the official said. The situation was also tense for some time at the district civil hospital when the injured man was brought there, he said.