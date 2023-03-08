Nashik: Civic body to continue free funeral scheme

The municipal budget has stated that the free funeral scheme in municipal crematoriums will continue as before. Therefore, the plan to wrap up this scheme seems to have been withdrawn.

The scheme was conceived by the former corporator and the then standing committee chairman of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), Vijay Sane.

The plan was for the municipal corporation to bear the burden of expenditure for funerals of Hindu, Lingayat, Gosavi, Nathpan Gawali, and Muslim Christian communities in various crematoriums or cemeteries.

However, it was envisaged that relatives of the deceased coming to these places to perform last rites would voluntarily donate to support this scheme and donation collection boxes was also installed at crematoriums and cemeteries. The citizens too were duly informed about the scheme.

But considering the number of funerals taking place every year, the civic body is incurring annual expenses of around Rs 7 to 8 crore on this scheme. Not enough wood is available for funerals either. The government has stopped providing kerosene and diesel has to be purchased at Rs 100 per litre. Similarly, the expenses of maintaining the crematorium and cemeteries are very high. The civic administration was considering stopping the free funeral scheme.

Several corporators had opposed the wrapping up of this scheme. Some had suggested that the scheme be implemented for economically weaker sections only and seek financial help from society by encouraging people to donate to the scheme.

Considering the importance of this scheme, the civic body has decided to continue it and has ensured that the diesel and electric crematoriums are functional. This has been mentioned in the municipal budget.