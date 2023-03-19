Nashik: Congress MLA Balasaheb Thorat praises CM Eknath Shinde

Yesterday, a life-size statue of the late BJP leader Gopinathrao Munde was unveiled in Nandur shingote, Sinnar taluka, Nashik district. State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present, as were Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP MP Pritam Munde, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, Congress MLA Balasaheb Thorat, and other leaders.

Balasaheb Thorat also addresses the event. Balasaheb Thorat praised Nitin Gadkari and Eknath Shinde on this occasion saying, "Nobody can deny Nitin Gadkari's enormous popularity. Ask the rickshaw puller or the road driver wherever you go... When asked who is the most popular minister in the country, Nitin Gadkari's name has been taken."

Balasaheb Thorat also praised Eknath Shinde saying, "Eknath Shinde saheb You are the Chief Minister; you have got an opportunity. It is also true that we are working, but it is also true that you have wasted our opportunity." "But we can't forget that you are very hardworking; we also see that whatever time you get, whatever opportunity you get, you are trying to do the work as well as possible," Thorat added.