Nashik Crime: Young Man and Woman Brutally Beaten on Highway, Head Smashed in Shocking Attack (Watch Video)

Information has emerged that a young man and woman were brutally assaulted in broad daylight in Nashik. This shocking incident took place in the Indiranagar Tunnel area of the city. A video of this life-threatening attack is currently going viral on social media. In connection with the incident, a case has been filed at the Mumbai Naka Police Station in Nashik against five individuals for attempted murder. Notably, a relative of a political leader affiliated with the Sharad Pawar faction is also reportedly involved in the crime, reported Saam TV News. Two women and the political leader’s relative have been arrested, while police are searching for the remaining suspects.

The video of the fight that took place at Indiranagar Tunnel in Nashik has gone viral on social media. Police said that the assault is reported to have stemmed from an old dispute. Both parties beat each other up on the street until they were covered in blood. Now, both groups have filed complaints against each other for attempted murder. A case has been registered against five individuals. Among the arrested are two women and a relative of a leader who had contested in the assembly elections.

According to the police, the suspects — Deepak alias Rohit Gorde, Mayuri Gorde (resident of Trimurti Chowk), and Aishwarya Bhujbal — called the victims to a hotel near the highway. Rohit Gorde, reviving an old quarrel, used abusive language and said, "You escaped last time, but now we have lured you here. Today, we’re going to finish you off," before attacking with a weapon in an attempt to kill.

As per the complaint filed by Mayuri Gorde, suspects Deepak Kapile and Digambar alias Datta Andhale (residents of Kalanagar, Dindori Road) assaulted her husband Rohit Gorde and Aishwarya Bhujbal when they were at a hotel near the Indiranagar jogging track. The suspects allegedly abused and struck Rohit Gorde on the head with a wooden stick, causing serious injuries. A video of this incident is currently circulating widely on social media. Senior Inspector Santosh Narute of Nashik is investigating the matter.