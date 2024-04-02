Nashik District Administration Activates Helplines for Election Related Information, Details Inside

As the Lok Sabha General Election 2024 approaches, preparations are underway across the city, with authorities gearing up for the elections. As part of these preparations, Nashik District Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma has confirmed the activation of two telephone numbers for the code of conduct cell within the collector's office: 0253-2995671 and 0253-2995673. Additionally, the district administration has provided a toll-free number, 1950. Citizens can use these telephone lines to obtain various election-related information, including polling dates and times, checking voter registration status, locating polling stations, understanding the online voter registration process, and acquiring details about other identity cards recognized by the Election Commission besides the Voter ID card. Furthermore, individuals can register complaints by dialing the toll-free number.

The phone numbers, especially the toll-free number, will be very helpful for new voters and the working-class population as they can easily access the required information through a phone call. It is observed that people often struggle to identify the correct voting center or require guided assistance with the online voter registration process. The toll-free numbers can serve as a one-stop solution to address these issues.

"The toll-free number will operate 24 hours a day, ensuring accessibility for citizens seeking election-related assistance or wishing to lodge complaints." - District Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma.