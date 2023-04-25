Nashik district to experience severe weather conditions in the next five days

Nashik district has been experiencing unseasonal rains for the past month, causing concern for farmers. Although the rain had stopped for a week, the Colaba observatory has issued an orange alert for the next four days, warning that drought conditions may return.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Colaba has predicted severe weather conditions across the state in the next five days. The Nashik district is expected to face thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, resulting in a 'yellow alert' on Tuesday and an 'orange alert' from Wednesday to Friday.

In response, the Resident Deputy Collector and CEO of the District Disaster Management Authority issued a letter to all sub-divisional officers and tehsildars on Monday, providing measures and suggestions to deal with the situation.

The meteorological centre has reported that Nashik district received an unexpected rainfall of 50.1 mm since March 1st, which has caused significant damage to agricultural crops spread across thousands of hectares in the region. This unseasonal rain has continued for a month and a half.

The district administration has not yet evaluated the financial losses caused by the unseasonal rains. They recently conducted a survey to assess the damage caused between April 7th and April 16th, but the final report is still pending. The situation has been worsened by another four days of rainfall, which has made it more challenging for the administration.