Nashik: Farmers intercept tanker dumping chemical waste, demand action

On Wednesday, May 17, around midnight, an infuriated group of farmers intercepted a tanker carrying approximately 30,000 liters of chemical waste. The tanker was being emptied into the Undohol river bed at Nandgaon (Bu)-Nandur Vaidya Shivar in Igatpuri taluka.

Upon receiving information about the incident during the early hours of Thursday, May 18, hundreds of farmers rushed to the scene. Taking advantage of the darkness and the agitated crowd, the tanker driver managed to escape. The Bhumiputra Foundation, alongside the farmers, is demanding strict action against the tanker driver, owner, and the factory responsible for the chemical dumping. It is worth noting that similar incidents of industrial chemical waste being dumped into the riverbed have occurred in the past.

Consequently, the water supplied to the farms from the river turned a reddish colour, leading to the failure of crops. This same water is further distributed to the military cantonment area at Deolali Camp and the Nashik Municipal Corporation from the Darna dam reservoir. Consequently, the farmers are demanding strict action against those responsible for such careless actions. The Undohol River passes through the command area of Mukne Dam and is primarily utilized for agricultural purposes and water supply schemes. Over the past few years, a reddish layer has been observed floating on the water when it is released from the Mukne dam, although the cause remained unknown.

During the midnight hours of Wednesday, the farmers apprehended a tanker with registration number MH04-HD-4530 in the act. At first, a few farmers politely requested the driver to refrain from releasing the chemical waste into the water, highlighting its illegality. However, contrary to their request, the driver reportedly threatened the farmers instead.