Nashik: Former NCP MLA's daughter Amruta Pawar to join BJP, cites injustice by Chhagan Bhujbal

Former NCP MLA Dr Vasant Pawar's daughter and former Zilla Parishad member Amruta Pawar will be joining the BJP, and the entry will be held in Mumbai this afternoon. Amrita Pawar said that she is leaving the party due to the injustice of NCP leader and former Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Amruta Pawar is a former member of the Devgaon group of the Zilla Parishad. She is the daughter of Vasant Pawar, a former president of the Nashik District Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj and former MLA of the Legislative Council, and Neelima Pawar, former general secretary of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sanstha. Amruta Pawar said she was quitting the party, alleging that they do not get funds to carry out various works in her Zilla Parishad group, but when it is done, former guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal takes the credit, she said.