Nashik: Gadkari To Inaugurate 'Know Your Army' Exhibition

Various weapons and equipment used by the Indian Army will be on display at an exhibition which will be inaugurated by Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra's Nashik city on March 18.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be present for the inaugural ceremony of the two-day exhibition, “Know Your Army”, while Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will attend the concluding function on March 19.

“Various weapons and equipment used by the Indian Army will be on display at the exhibition. These include 105 Indian Field Gun/Light Field Gun system,155 MM Bofors, 120 MM Mortar, 130 mm M-46 Soltam and 155 MM Dhanush," Lt Col SK Panda of the Artillery Centre in Nashik