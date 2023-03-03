Nashik: Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse approves Rs 80L for cold coffins

Considering the dilapidated condition of the mortuary in the Civil Hospital and the shortage of cold coffins, district guardian minister Dada Bhuse has approved a fund of Rs 80 lakh to procure 80 coffins. This will prevent the bodies from decomposing in the mortuary. Bhuse had paid a surprise visit to the Civil Hospital in November. While inspecting the mortuary, he noticed that the cold coffins had been damaged and the bodies kept in them were being affected.

Moreover, the air- conditioner in the mortuary was turned off, leading to a severe stench. After this, Bhuse took the administration to task. He had also ordered the officials to immediately follow up on the proposal sent to the government for a cold room cooling system and cold coffins. Accordingly, a fund of Rs 80 lakhs has been approved by the district planning committee for cold coffins in the mortuary within three months. The cooling system in the mortuary has not been properly operating for two and a half years, and as the cold coffins in the mortuary were in a dilapidated condition, it was difficult to keep the dead bodies in them. Therefore, the Civil Hospital called for 50 cold coffins.

However, in the meanwhile, as the bodies had been decomposing for more than two months, there was a severe stench in the area. Therefore, the Civil Hospital has sanctioned funds for 80 coffins informed officials.