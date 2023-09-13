Nashik horror: Husband kills wife, then dies by suicide

In a shocking incident that has emerged from Nashik district, a husband brutally murdered his sleeping wife before taking his own life by hanging. This tragic event occurred in Ichcha Nagar, Adgaon area, during the early hours of Wednesday, September 13. The deceased individuals have been identified as Vishal Nivrutti Ghorpade and Preeti Vishal Ghorpade, Saam TV reported.

The motive behind Vishal's extreme actions remains undisclosed, casting a shroud of mystery over this harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community.

According to reports, Vishal Ghorpade and his wife, Preeti Ghorpade, resided in Ichcha Nagar in the Adgaon area of Nashik city. On the preceding night, a heated argument erupted between the couple, intensifying the discord between them. Tragically, during the early hours of Wednesday, while Preeti was in a deep slumber, Vishal ruthlessly attacked her. The fatal assault resulted in Preeti's immediate demise. Following the gruesome act, Vishal chose to end his own life by hanging himself in their residence. The horrifying incident prompted alarm and distress among the local residents. Upon being alerted by concerned neighbours, the police swiftly responded to the scene, where they discovered the lifeless bodies of both Vishal and Preeti.