Nashik: Kisan Sabha farmers to march to Vidhan Bhavan over pending issues

The Kisan Sabha has decided to carry out a march from Nashik to Vidhan Bhavan once again to draw the government's attention to the pending demands.

The last time such agitation was held, it had drawn the attention of the national media owing to the large number of participants who had marched to Mumbai even at night to draw the government's attention towards their demands regarding forest land rights.

There are several issues pending related to electricity, water, education, health, landless labourers, plot holders, and other demands of the farmers and farm labourers in the district. To resolve all these issues, the Kisan Sabha, an organisation of farmers and farm labourers in the tribal belt affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has decided to take out a foot march on March 23. The decision was taken in a meeting of the district committee members in the presence of former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MIA) JP Gavit.

Gavit claimed that there is no proper price for agricultural produce, the roads are in bad condition, and the health system is not good despite the fact that the Union health minister is from the district. He further drew attention to various issues such as continuous power outages, a lack of teachers in ashram schools, the unavailability of educational facilities, and losses to farmers owing to a lack of fair prices for rice, onions, cotton, soybeans, sugarcane, and other crops.

The District Kisan Sabha meeting was unanimously held in the presence of the committee members at the party office here under the guidance of Gavit.

Sarpanch Parishad president Hiraman Gavit, vice president Saduki Bagul, secretary Kailas Bhoye, treasurer Rohini Waghere, Kisan Sabha district president Mohan Jadhav, working president Savaliram Pawar, district secretary Ramesh Chaudhary, and several other leaders and CPI (M) sarpanches were present for the meeting.