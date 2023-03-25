Nashik: Man attacked, killed by unidentified persons on highway

A 39-year-old man was attacked and killed by unidentified persons on a highway in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, police said.

The incident took place in Pathardi Phata area on Nashik-Mumbai highway late on Thursday night, an official said. The victim, Yogesh Suresh Mogre, was a manager with a private firm in Ambad MIDC area, he said.

Some unidentified persons intercepted the victim’s car and attacked him with sharp weapons. They then decamped with the car, the official said.

The man was seriously injured in the attack and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said, adding that the stolen car was later found abandoned.