Nashik: Massive blaze engulfs six scrap godowns, no casualties reported

In the early hours of Wednesday, a fire engulfed five to six scrap godowns in the Dattanagar area of Ambad Industrial Estate, Nashik. The blaze resulted in the destruction of valuable materials, including straw, plastic, cardboard, and other items collected within the scrap yard. The estimated damage caused by the fire is worth lakhs of rupees.

Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the day to combat the flames, deploying fire tenders from various areas, including Cidco, Satpur, Panchavati, Nashik Road, and the Nashik city headquarters. Their concerted efforts helped contain the fire and prevent further spread.

Thankfully, there were no reported casualties, and no lives were lost in the incident. However, the fire has dealt a significant blow to the businesses operating in the affected scrap godowns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and authorities are working to assess the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.