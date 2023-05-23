Nashik: Mother and daughter killed in tragic accident on Kannamwar bridge

In a devastating accident on Tuesday morning, a collision between an Eicher truck and a container on the Kannamwar bridge, located between Dwarka and Adgaon, resulted in the loss of lives. Nafisa Sheikh (29) and her seven-year-old daughter, Tarnum Afzal Sheikh, tragically lost their lives in the incident. The collision took place on the Uddan bridge of the Mumbai-Agra highway, causing significant damage to both vehicles involved.

The drivers of the container, Mohammad Tahir Kudratali Sheikh, and the Eicher truck, Afzal Sheikh, sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, accidents have become distressingly frequent in Nashik city, with unfortunate incidents occurring on a daily basis. Adding to the city's growing concern, a separate major accident on the Nashik-Mumbai highway claimed the lives of a mother and daughter, sending shockwaves throughout the community.

Authorities are conducting investigations into both accidents to determine the causes and prevent similar tragedies in the future.