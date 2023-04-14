Nashik: MSRTC boosts summer travel with extra bus services

In anticipation of the upcoming summer vacation, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced that it will be increasing the number of bus trips to various locations throughout the district starting from Saturday.

Officials have stated that MSRTC buses, including the Shivshahi service, will run on significant routes every half an hour. This will prevent passengers from experiencing long waiting times for buses and ensure that they do not face any inconvenience.

Extra buses have been planned by MSRTC during the holiday season. Accordingly, MSRTC's Nashik division has also made the necessary plans for it. Regular state transport (ST) buses will operate to Pune Mumbai, Dhule, and Sambhaji Nagar every half an hour. Additional buses will also run on the routes connecting the major cities, including Khandesh from Nashik depot.

Apart from this, additional rounds will be started between Nashik and Kasara.

Meanwhile, a new bus service has been started from Umbermali railway station to Nashik for passengers travelling by local trains on the Mumbai-Nashik route.

As the buses are planned according to the schedule of the trains halting at Nashik Road railway station, the passengers travelling to their villages from Cidco and Satpur will also be facilitated, informed MSRTC officials.

Meanwhile, with the opening of the bus stand at Satpur, MSRTC services will be provided to passengers from here. All the buses departing and going to Trimbakeshwar will have a halt at the Satpur bus stand. This will facilitate the travel of the residents in Cideo and Satpur, said officials.