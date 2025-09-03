Nashik Mumbai Highway Accident: 3 Killed, 2 Injured After Car Falls Into Ditch Near Kasara

Nashik Mumbai Highway Accident: A car traveling from Mumbai to Nashik crashed into a roadside ditch on Tuesday night, killing three people and injuring two others. Police said two passengers died at the scene. Another died while being taken to a hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment.

The car had five passengers and was passing in front of Orange Hotel at Kasara when the driver lost control. The rear of the vehicle was completely crushed on impact. Highway police and local staff arrived at the scene quickly. They moved the car and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

The three bodies were sent to the government hospital in Khardi for postmortem. Traffic on the highway was briefly disrupted. Identities of the victims have not been confirmed.