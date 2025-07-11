Nashik-Mumbai Highway Accident: 3 Unmarried Siblings, Driver Die in High-Speed Collision

A tragic accident on the Nashik-Mumbai highway claimed the lives of four devotees returning from a Guru Purnima celebration, including three unmarried siblings from Mumbai. The incident occurred around 1 PM on Thursday in the Munde village area. The deceased were identified as Nityanand Sawant (62), Vidya Sawant (65), and Veena Sawant (68), all residents of Andheri, along with their driver, Dattaram, also from Mumbai. They had visited the Baba Ramdas Samadhi Temple Ashram in Munde village for the Guru Purnima celebrations and were on their way back to Mumbai when their Eeco car was hit by a container truck.

The Sawant family had arrived from Mumbai earlier that morning in an Eeco car (MH 02 CV 5230) to attend the event at the temple. While returning after the ceremony, as they reached the highway, a heavy container truck (MH 15 JW 1090) violently crashed into their vehicle. The collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed and the container overturned. All four passengers in the car died on the spot. It was confirmed that all three Sawant siblings were unmarried. Nityanand worked with the BMC, while Vidya was a retired employee of MTNL.

Following the accident, the driver of the container, Surendra Kumar Verma, was detained by the Ghoti police. Preliminary investigations suggest that he may have been driving under the influence of alcohol. Due to the accident, traffic on the Nashik-Mumbai highway was brought to a standstill for nearly an hour. Rescue operations involving a JCB machine, ambulances, police vehicles, and help from local villagers caused further disruption to the one-way traffic. The magnitude of the collision and the overturned container created a chaotic situation on this busy route.