Nashik: Municipal budget meeting postponed to March 3

Owing to the delay in providing information about the works by the public works department and in printing the budget copies, the municipal budget for the year 2023- 24 that was to be presented on February 27 has postponed.

Municipal commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar will review the financial pro- visions made by various departments for the upcoming fiscal year before finalising the budget, informed sources.

Accordingly, it was informed that the general body meeting for the budget will be held on March 3 at 3 pm in the civic commissioner's presence.

The draft budget for 2023- 24 will be presented in this meeting. Every year, the previous financial year's revised budget and the upcoming year's budget are presented by the standing committee, usually in the second or third week of February.

However, this time, despite the administrative rule in place, the budget has been delayed. Although no concrete reason has been given for this delay, the municipal commissioner has sought detailed proposals from the officials of the public works department as he has doubts over the need for the works suggested by the department in the budget and the expenditure that will incur on them. The commissioner will also visit some places to as- certain if the proposed works are needed.

The delay in the submission of the draft budget by many departments to the accounts and finance department has also been attributed behind the postponement of the civic budget.

Dr Pulkundwar has directed all the departments to submit their draft budget to the accounts department on February 27.